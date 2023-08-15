Calibro 9: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Calibro 9, a 2020 film directed by Toni D’Angelo with Michele Placido, Marco Bocci, Barbara Bouchet and many other actors, is broadcast this evening, 15 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Milan. Fernando Piazza, son of the former criminal killed Ugo Piazza is a good criminal lawyer raised by his mother Nelly to try to make him grow up differently from how he was her father and how she was. When a scam occurs, the main suspect will be a client of Fernando’s. On his trail is the police commissioner Valerio Di Leo.

Caliber 9: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Caliber 9, but what is the cast of the film? Below is the list of the main actors with their respective roles:

Marco BocciFernando Piazza

Ksenia Rappoport: Alma

Alessio Boni: Commissioner Valerio Di Leo

Barbara Bouchet Nelly

Michele Placido as Rocco Musco

Streaming and TV

Where to see Caliber 9 on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 15 August 2023 – at 21.25 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.