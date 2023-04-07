













Caliber reveals that its worldwide release date will be April 12

The studio behind gauge also released the development roadmap for 2023. Game updates for Q2 and Q3 include new operators, maps and story missions with 3D additions, new war scenarios and game modes.

To give you an idea of ​​what to expect, one of the main additions to the game will be the introduction of the squad. Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE), a special police unit of the Rio de Janeiro State Military Police (PMERJ) in Brazil.

On the other hand, this title will have language support in English, Spanish and Portuguese, which will surely attract many Spanish-speaking players.

Source: 1C Game Studies

We also recommend: This is Caliber, the new competitive shooter game and this is what you should know

What is Caliber all about?

gauge is a third-person online multiplayer shooter and is based on tactical cooperation between players, each of whom assumes one of four roles represented by dozens of operators.

It has PVP and PVE, and the key to victory is a proper assessment of the situation and coordinated teamwork between all players.

There are 68 playable operators in gauge, featuring 17 real-world special forces units in 12 countries, including the US, UK, Israel, Germany, and France. Each Operator in Caliber has a unique set of skills, weapons, and special abilities:

Assault – The fastest unit, capable of flanking the enemy to get behind their lines.

Marksman – Provides cover and eliminates targets at long range.

Medic – Heals and revives allies and is effective in close and medium range combat.

Support – Heavily armed Operator with lots of HP and armor. The main objective of Support is to divert the enemy’s attention and interrupt their attacks.

What do you think of this proposal? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.