Deportivo Cali is the new champion of the Women’s League, after defeating Santa Fe 0-2 at El Campín. A double by Manuela Paví allowed the team led by John Albert Ortiz to increase the advantage they had gained in the first leg on Sunday in Cali (2-1).

Cali won their second title. They also won their first against Santa Fe in 2021. On that occasion, the first leg was played in Bogotá and they won 1-4. In the return game they tied 2-2 in Palmaseca.

While the greens celebrate a new crown and get ready to play the women’s Copa Libertadores in October, in Uruguay, Santa Fe fans are trying to get over another bitter experience, having lost another final at home.

The best memes from the final of the Women’s League

On social media, they did not forgive Santa Fe’s new defeat and as soon as the final ended and Cali received the trophy, memes began to appear. These are some of them:

