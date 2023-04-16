Sunday, April 16, 2023
Cali vs. Unión Magdalena, live: Daniel Mantilla brings calm to Palmaseca

April 16, 2023
Cali vs. Unión Magdalena, live: Daniel Mantilla brings calm to Palmaseca


Union Magdalena vs. Deportivo Cali

Action of the match Unión Magdalena vs. Deportivo Cali.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Action of the match Unión Magdalena vs. Deportivo Cali.

Azucareros and Samarios face off at the Palmaseca stadium.

Deportivo Cali, last in the League standings, receives Unión Magdalena, who today would lose the category, in a key game in the aspirations of the two teams to stay in the first division of Colombian soccer. Daniel Mantilla put the greens ahead in the 23rd minute.

The two teams are very compromised in the table of permanence. Cali’s poor results put it at serious and real risk of falling to B, even this year.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Deportivo Cali and Unión Magdalena

