The pressure builds. The numbers do not add up and the abyss begins to loom. One made fun of his greatest rival for years and today he seems to pay karma, in the worst sporting and economic situation in his history. And the other one already knows that cliff that leads towards B. Deportivo Cali and Unión Magdalena play this Saturday a match full of nuances in which it is forbidden to be wrong. The game will be seen on Win Sports +, from 6:10 in the afternoon.

Both Caleños and Samarios look at the table of permanence with great fear. Today, Unión Magdalena would lose the category.

But the Deportivo Cali thing is very serious: it seems to have fallen into a bottomless abyss from which it cannot get out. Today he is saving himself, but the savings are running out and if he manages to stay in A this year, the outlook for 2024 will be very complicated: he would start with the worst average. The victory that Alianza Petrolera achieved last night against Jaguares further complicates the situation.

Jorge Luis Pinto comes out to the rumors of internal problems

Jorge Luis Pinto, the Colombian coach who has gone the furthest in a World Cup, leading Costa Rica to the quarterfinals, is experiencing the most difficult moment of his career today. And he not only has to fight against an accumulation of bad campaigns, but also with rumors of internal problems that he has had to cover up in the media time and again.

Jorge Luis Pinto, coach of Deportivo Cali. See also Junior lives a nightmare: loses at home against Magdalena and Bacca misses a penalty Photo: Twitter Sports Cali

The most recent one came out after the defeat against Medellín, on Wednesday (3-0). Versions of social networks spoke of a fight in the dressing room. Pinto himself did not appear at the press conference.

“It was totally a lie that there was any confrontation. All the boys were downcast, there were two phrases from (Germán) Mera and that’s it. The one who said that has personality. That was not true”, declared Pinto to the Super Combo del Deporte, from RCN.

Pinto knows that his future hangs by a thread if he can’t beat Union. Of the last 27 points, Cali only got three, the product of the same number of draws. And you have to go back almost two months to find the last (and only) green victory in the League: 2-1 against Tolima, on February 26, in Palmaseca.

“The team has to be more focused, every day we analyze the situations, in the technical talks, we always talk to regain confidence,” said Pinto.

The atmosphere in Santa Marta is also heavy

If the atmosphere is heavy in Palmaseca, in Santa Marta it is not that they are very happy with the Argentine coach Claudio Sergio Rodriguez, who helped save the team from relegation last year, but who also ran out of savings, which is why he has already had several crosses with the press.

Claudio Sergio Rodríguez, Unión Magdalena coach. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

On Wednesday, after the home defeat against Deportivo Pereira (0-3), a journalist asked him if he was thinking of resigning.

“I step to the side I will not give. Note that Cali and Junior have also gone eight games without winning. I don’t know what you want to tell me. If the question is with a double meaning, with bad intentions, I’m not going to answer it,” Rodríguez said, very angry.

The inconveniences in the two cities are great, as well as in Manizales, where Once Caldas spends difficult hours. Also from Neiva and Barrancabermeja they will set their eyes on Palmaseca, in a very brave game. And also on Monday in Palogrande, when Alianza visits Eleven. There is still a semester left to meet the descendants, but the topic is burning.

SPORTS

More sports news