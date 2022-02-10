This Wednesday, Deportivo Cali could not take advantage of his localia in the Palmaseca stadium and drew against Tolima1-1, in the first leg of the Super League.

The game was quite attractive due to the proposal of both teams. However, in the midst of the tactical dispute, the arbitration of judge Bismarks Santiago gained great relevance. Above all, because of the controversies that aroused his decisions.

The ‘penalty that wasn’t’ for a previous out of place

In the first fifteen minutes of the match, the controversy was due toThe subject of Argentine central defender Guillermo Burdisso, from Cali, on Gustavo RamírezTolima attacker, in the sugar area.

For many, that infraction deserved to be sanctioned. However, the offside of the Tolima team forward prevented a shot from the penalty spot.

Controversial play in the Cali area: Burdisso’s very clear support against a rival but they did not give a penalty. The only reason why they have not sanctioned him is that there was a previous offside, they left us with the clarification, apparently it was enabled #SuperLigaxWin pic.twitter.com/WIjLU0CqGi – ElVarCentral (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) February 10, 2022

The ‘goal’ annulled to Teófilo Gutiérrez

A few seconds later, the turn to be on the other side of the controversy was for Deportivo Cali.

About minute 20, Teófilo Gutiérrez sent to save, left-footed, the ball into the net. However, after reviewing the play with the assistance of the VAR, judge Bismarks Santiago annulled the entry.

Observe the judge Bismark Santiago, Near the Play of Angelo Rodriguez and makes the Gesture “Play” later Validates Goal by Teofilo Gutierrez pointing to the Center, The Referee Jhon Perdomo in the VAR harms Deportivo Cali showing a foul that never existed @ArcosJD90 pic.twitter.com/65Yy28qnhl – SPORT CALI TVG (@tocata11) February 10, 2022

Everything is defined in Ibagué

The second leg of the Super League will be played Wednesday February 23 at the Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué.

