Cali vs. Nacional, live: follow the green classic live

The needy Deportivo Cali receives Atlético Nacional in Palmaseca this Sunday, in the continuation of the fourth date of the 2023-II League.

Those led by Jaime de la Pava have just suffered a painful 4-0 defeat against Once Caldas, in Manizales, a result that they do not like in their fight to avoid relegation. However, there were already three markers on this day that help him, the 0-0 of Huila vs. Oil Alliance and Union vs. Junior and the fall of Eleven in Rionegro against Águilas Doradas (2-1).

Nacional, for its part, is concentrating for now on the League before facing the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, against Racing. In the first leg, they won 4-2.

Follow the game here: