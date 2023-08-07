Monday, August 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cali vs. Nacional, live: follow the green classic live

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Cali vs. Nacional, live: follow the green classic live

Close


Close

National Athletic

Atlético Nacional vs. deportivo Cali.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

National Athletic vs. deportivo Cali.

The game is played at the Deportivo Cali stadium, in Palmaseca.

The needy Deportivo Cali receives Atlético Nacional in Palmaseca this Sunday, in the continuation of the fourth date of the 2023-II League.

Those led by Jaime de la Pava have just suffered a painful 4-0 defeat against Once Caldas, in Manizales, a result that they do not like in their fight to avoid relegation. However, there were already three markers on this day that help him, the 0-0 of Huila vs. Oil Alliance and Union vs. Junior and the fall of Eleven in Rionegro against Águilas Doradas (2-1).

Nacional, for its part, is concentrating for now on the League before facing the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, against Racing. In the first leg, they won 4-2.

Follow the game here:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cali #Nacional #live #follow #green #classic #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
GOST for children’s toys will appear in Russia

GOST for children's toys will appear in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result