Cali vs. Millionaires, LIVE: follow the entire League live

Millionaires vs. Cali
Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME and @AsoDeporCali
Millionaires vs. Cali
The match is played at the Palmaseca stadium, on date 7 of the championship.
Deportivo Cali and Millonarios meet this Thursday at the Palmaseca stadium, on matchday seven of the 2023-II League. Both teams have the urgency to win.
Both teams have had to appeal to mixed formations for this match. Cali, because a virus took away several pieces of the title from DT Jaime de la Pava, and Millionaires, because Alberto Gamero decided to save most of the starters for Sunday’s duel against Atlético Nacional.
The two teams come to this game out of eight: Millonarios is tenth, with eight points, while Cali is penultimate, with just four points, but with two games postponed, against Tolima and Santa Fe.
Alignments of Deportivo Cali and Millonarios
Let’s all go together for the 3 points! Ⓜ️⚽️🔥
▶️ This is our Starting XI to face Deportivo Cali in Palmaseca. pic.twitter.com/6gqoz9bKZv
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) August 25, 2023
