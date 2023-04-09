Cali vs. La Equidad, live: the sugar farmers continue to fight not to descend

Deportivo Cali is looking at its stadium, Palmaseca, for a victory against La Equidad that will give it a breather in its fight to remain in the first division. The team led by Jorge Luis Pinto, last in the table, receives the penultimate.

The results of date 12 helped Deportivo Cali: Huila returned to the relegation zone after losing 2-1 against Águilas Doradas on Friday and Unión Magdalena, who would also lose the category, did not go beyond the draw against Once Caldas: 1-1 in Manizales.

La Equidad, for its part, is completing one of its worst campaigns in the first division and needs to add to avoid falling to last place.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Deportivo Cali and La Equidad