Cali vs. Junior: this was the penalty that Viera saved from Vuletich

Deportivo Cali wasted the chance to go up on the scoreboard against Juniorin a match on date 15 of the League, because the goalkeeper Sebastián Viera flew to avoid the fall of his goal in a penalty.

It was at minute 41 of the first half, when the referee Wílmar Roldán sanctioned a penalty in favor of the sugar team.

The person in charge of charging was Vuletich, who kicked gently, to a stick, and the goalkeeper Viera guessed and deflected the shot.

