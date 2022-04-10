Cali vs. Junior: this was the penalty that Viera saved from Vuletich

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Sebastian Viera.
The goalkeeper was the protagonist avoiding a goal in the first half.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 09, 2022, 09:10 PM
Deportivo Cali wasted the chance to go up on the scoreboard against Juniorin a match on date 15 of the League, because the goalkeeper Sebastián Viera flew to avoid the fall of his goal in a penalty.
It was at minute 41 of the first half, when the referee Wílmar Roldán sanctioned a penalty in favor of the sugar team.
The person in charge of charging was Vuletich, who kicked gently, to a stick, and the goalkeeper Viera guessed and deflected the shot.
SPORTS
April 09, 2022, 09:10 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cali #Junior #penalty #Viera #saved #Vuletich
Leave a Reply