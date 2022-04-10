Monday, April 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cali vs. Junior LIVE: follow minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Junior vs. Cali

Game action Junior vs. Cali.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Game action Junior vs. Cali.

They face each other in Palmaseca, in a match on date 15.

Deportivo Cali continues with the string of matches this April and will receive Junior from Barranquilla this Saturday, on date 15 of the I-2022 League, in Palmaseca (8:15 p.m., broadcast by Win Sports +).

Minute by minute

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  MotoGP | Mandalika: in the tests more than 54% of the pilots ended up on the ground

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cali #Junior #LIVE #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

“Rebel Without a Cause” and 9 more movies that portray the problems faced by teenagers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.