With the memory still alive of its premature elimination in the last edition, Boca Juniors debuts in the Copa Libertadores de América-2022 on Tuesday visiting the Colombian champion, Deportivo Cali, led by an old acquaintance, former River Teófilo Gutiérrez.

The ‘xeneize’ drags the sanctions of the defender Marcos Rojo and the attacker Sebastián Villa, regular starters, suspended for five and six rounds, respectively, for assaulting Atletico Mineiro’s rivals after losing to the Brazilians in a controversial round of 16 series last year.

It may interest you: (What is known about the investigation of Juventus for financial movements)

One managed to cross



The brawl at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte also cost defender Carlos Izquierdoz a four-game ban. who was already out due to injury.

The theme of the party goes through security. The authorities have been very attentive to control public order problems, since it is a match between two important teams.

It was learned that two of the leaders of the brava bar of the Argentine cast undertook a trip to Colombiabut had different luck when they arrived in Panama.

‘La 12’ is Boca’s best known bar and two of its leaders wanted to be at the game in Cali.

Rafa di Zeo, one of its leaders, managed to pass the customs control in Panama, but in that country they prevented Mauro Martín from continuing on to Colombia.

The Colombian authorities are attentive to what can happen, since Martín and several members of the bar will be in the stadium.

It may interest you: (Chelsea and its harsh crisis: players pay for gasoline out of pocket)

sports