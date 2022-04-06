Cali vs. Boca, follow live minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Celebration of Deportivo Cali
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Celebration of Deportivo Cali
They meet this Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 05, 2022, 07:13 PM
Deportivo Cali, which is ranked 18th in the Colombian leaguewill debut on Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores against a Boca Juniors with several casualties due to suspension and that will begin the search for the title of the continental tournament that has eluded them for the last 15 years.
In duel on the first day of Group E, those led by the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel will try to improve the image they have left this semester, which has them on the verge of elimination in the local tournament, and will seek to start their path on the right foot in a difficult area completed by Corinthians and Always Ready.
Follow minute by minute lineups
SPORTS
April 05, 2022, 07:13 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cali #Boca #follow #live #minute #minute
Leave a Reply