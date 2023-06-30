Cali, the epicenter of the Colombian social outbreak of 2021, does not find anyone to champion the social demands of recent years. Four months before the regional elections, the only consensus is the rejection of the current mayor, the leftist Jorge Iván Ospina, who this week registered levels of 77% disapproval in the latest Invamer poll. The scenario is fragmented into dozens of pre-candidates who are mostly old acquaintances from the elections and from the last municipal administrations. The paradox is that the biggest problems are in the Historical Pact, the movement of President Gustavo Petro and the clear winner in the region in the 2022 national elections. The left no longer capitalizes on social discontent and bleeds to death in internal fights.

The city proclaimed itself as “the capital of the resistance” during the 2021 National Strike, a series of massive protests that shook the then president, the conservative Iván Duque. After more than a year of the pandemic, the inequality, hunger and poverty of a population that had long been demanding change were uncontainable. The left grew by leaps and bounds: in 2022, Caleños turned out en masse to vote for Petro and Francia Márquez, an especially popular figure in a city with the largest Afro-descendant population in Colombia. The winning formula obtained in Cali 53.4% ​​of the votes in the first round and 63.8% in the second —compared to 40.3% and 50.4% throughout the country.

The story is totally different ahead of the regional elections next October. Candidates from the right or from the center lead the intention to vote, according to the latest survey by the National Consulting Center (CMI). The first places are occupied by two men who obtained second and third place in the 2019 election: Roberto chontico Ortiz, a bottom-up gambling entrepreneur known for his social work, and Alejandro Eder, a civil servant during the administration of former President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018). Below are Tulio Gómez, the popular owner of América de Cali; Diana Rojas, a councilor known for her denunciations against corruption; and Miyerlandi Torres, quota of the Partido de la U in the Ospina Mayor’s Office.

The Historic Pact, meanwhile, is in the midst of a pitched battle. Five pre-candidates are unaware of the election last weekend of Danis Rentería as a candidate and affirm that it was “illegal”. Elmer Montaña comments by phone that the committee that made the decision had no authority and that a national circular stipulated that a survey should be carried out if there was no consensus candidate. He considers that it is no less important that the chosen one has participated in several right-wing parties, such as the MIO movement, of a former senator convicted of ties to paramilitaries. He sees him as an infiltrator: “Danis Rentería’s real interest was not to win the candidacy, but to destroy the Historical Pact; finish it, atomize it”.

Rentería is an ex-military man who is known for adding veteran support to Petro’s presidential campaign. Its head of debates, Julián Rodas, argues by phone that the express designation was necessary because there was no time to organize a survey before the registration of candidacies and ensures that another circular authorizes the technical committees of the regional parties to choose the candidates . “The Historical Pact is not fighting. There are some candidates who are fighting, but it is not the Historical Pact ”, he affirms. Likewise, he points out that Rentería is an Afro man, with impoverished roots, and considers that this forced him to go through various political sectors: “A person like Danis has to go looking, see which party opens the door for him.”

The Rentería and Montaña campaigns question, in their conversations with this newspaper, the leftist credentials of the adversary. “Elmer is not a history of the left,” remarks Rodas. “Danis does not have the history of someone committed to social struggles,” says Montaña. But both agree that the elections at the heart of the National Strike have a special importance for Petro. “It is essential not to lose in Cali,” says the first. “It would be catastrophic to have a right-wing mayor in the city,” underlines the second. In addition, they coincide in distancing themselves without hesitation from Mayor Ospina, a politician who was always close to Petro but who is now a drag. For Montaña, the local president is not really from the left either: “The right, in a very cunning way, wants to involve us with him.”

The future of the campaign is far from the left and its fights. An adviser to one of the campaigns comments by phone that he is more interested in how the Baroness of Valle del Cauca and national director of the Partido de La U, Dilian Francisca Toro, will play. She and the political class that supports her—liberals, part of the conservatives—were decisive in the last election when they signed a last-minute agreement with Ospina. On the other hand, a source close to Toro points out the potential of soccer and outsider Tulio Gómez, despite the fact that he may be disabled by recent contracts with the Mayor’s Office: “He is the guy who arrived poor, who became rich through work, who bought America and made it champion again.”

The axis of the campaign, meanwhile, revolves around security. “Those who should be afraid to go out on the streets are criminals, not citizens,” repeat over and over again Alejandro Eder, a candidate who is the grandson of the founder of the Manuelita sugar mill and who is close to the city’s elites. An adviser to one of the rival campaigns affirms that the violence of the National Strike produced a paradoxical reaction: many voters are now asking for a “strong hand” and several candidates have “caught” Eder, with speeches in this vein.

The reasons for the collapse of the left are not clear. They may have to do with the fights within the Historical Pact, or with the wear and tear of Ospina, or with the lack of a regional leader with his own weight. But also with the passage of time, as pointed out by WhatsApp by the political scientist Luciana Manfredi, from the Icesi University: “That discontent from the National Strike faded, a long time passed and the candidates did not know how to retain voters. People forget.” For her, it is “normal” within the Colombian “abnormality” that there are so many candidates and it is most likely that those with few chances will drop out in the coming weeks. However, she agrees that anything can happen. “Surely the result will be a strong surprise.”

See also World Junior Squash Champion.. Egyptian Amina talks about her historical achievement The decisive power of the regional baroness The big unknown is how Dilian Francisca Toro, former governor of Valle del Cauca and a leader with national weight, will play in this election — she negotiates political support directly with the president, Gustavo Petro. Her priority is to get back in charge of the department, despite the fact that she has not yet officially announced her candidacy. And there is a tacit consensus that the same sector cannot simultaneously control the Cali Mayor’s Office and the Governor’s Office. But that does not prevent him from giving decisive support, as happened in 2019 when he obtained a political quota in the administration of Jorge Iván Ospina. There are conjectures of several candidates who may be linked to Toro, although she denies it. The advisor of one of the rival campaigns believes that the bet is on Miyerlandi Torres, current Secretary of Health and Toro’s cousin. She is to win or to lower her candidacy when the time comes to negotiate an agreement with the chosen one. However, from the ex-governor’s environment they deny this hypothesis: “It is a headache for Dilian. If there was a chance that it was his invention, he would have already disassembled. Nobody with half a brain would think of staying with the Mayor’s Office and the Governor’s Office.

