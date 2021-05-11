In Colombia, a great social mobilization broke out on April 28. Many analysts assumed that few people would leave, as the country is going through the third peak of the pandemic, one of the deadliest. But the fear of the virus was defeated by hunger and anger towards the government of Iván Duque. One of the main epicenters was Colombia’s third city, Cali, the capital of the Pacific. Since that date, the city has been semi-paralyzed and thousands of people come out to protest every day.

Young people are the main actors in this protest. Some of them have concentrated on what are called “points”, sites located on main avenues that are blocked and become meeting places for protesters. The young people who are at the front receiving the attacks of the police, they call them Front Line. At these points, two types of young people have come together. On the one hand, those who have nothing to lose and who, in fact, have found a way to eat with dignity at these points and their community pots. Most of them are hungry, unemployed, not working, and almost all have children. Secondly, young people with some professional training who also have a hard time financially, but who have more political training. Both worlds have met.

This meeting has been creating the same political and social discourse, the same demands and aspirations, as well as the same needs. The right-wing national government of Iván Duque opted for the Venezuelan exit, tried to end the strike with strong repression. In fact, in this city there are more than twenty people murdered, most, if not almost all, presumably by members of the national police. The government’s idea was to defuse the strike with violence and fear in three days, but they did not succeed. The consequence is a demoralization of the police and national and international criticism for cases of human rights violations.

Later, Cali received the indigenous minga, at least three thousand indigenous people arrived in the city within the framework of the national strike. So the government opted for a second scenario, letting civilians confront civilians themselves. Faced with the paralysis, a group of citizens from the highest strata began to threaten and attack the indigenous and young people who were protesting. The highest point has been in existence for a few days, as people in civilian clothes shoot at the marchers from vans. The scenario is currently complex, the dispute is no longer between the rich and the indigenous, the situation is leading to radicalization of positions and unemployment fatigue begins to heat up. Strangely, each time these confrontations are going to occur, the number of police officers decreases in the area or they simply disappear.

The situation, while complex, is not impossible to defuse. However, the national government does not want to dialogue and is betting on taking the protest to its maximum level of shock. But in the street, young people seem to have a minimum consensus to ask to deactivate the strike. On the one hand, the non-judicialization of young people after the national strike ends. Many denounce that they are being persecuted. Second, socio-economic aid for the poorest and hungry families. They ask for help for a year. Third, justice for the fallen; in other words, the cases of young people killed in demonstrations do not go unpunished.

However, the Duque Executive is in real confusion, he does not know how to act and every time he does it is for the worse. The worst case scenario, and perhaps the road the country travels, is an intermittent national strike, three or four weeks of quiet, and one or two weeks of broad protests, like an EKG. That could last the whole year, which would end up demolishing the national economy.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region