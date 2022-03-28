Cali sues River Plate for the Palavecino negotiation

Deportivo Cali has sued River Plate against Fifa due to the Argentine club’s failure to negotiate the player Agustín Palavecino.

Marco Caicedo, president of the Valle del Cauca cast, assured that the Argentine club has not canceled a percentage of the pass.

The leader warns that Cali claims the sum of 1,700,000 dollars plus 30 percent more of the pass, which River had to pay last December and which has not been made effective.

The president of Cali speaks

“We try by all friendly means, as good relations between the clubs assist, until they did not respond again and we had to resort to filing the lawsuit with FIFA. We have been patient, until they stopped responding to us and we had no more resources,” Caicedo told Diario Olé de Argentina.

The newspaper clarifies that River bought 35 percent of the player’s pass for $1,800,000, but in the contract it was established that the Argentines owed a purchase obligation of an extra 30 percent if Palavecino played half of the commitments that year.

And that happened on November 7, when he was in formation for the game against Patronato, so River must have paid that amount.

The newspaper consulted with the Núñez cast leadership, but they confirmed that they had not received any communication on the subject.

