Deportivo Cali tied 1-1 against Junior de Barranquilla on date 15 of the Colombian league, at the Cali Stadium in Palmaseca.

The sugar producers let go of the last chance to classify the homers and the tie leaves them eliminated with 5 dates remaining to play; Junior remains in the group of eight.

Junior was the first to disturb the rival goal with incursions down the right side with Fredy Hinestroza and Luis González, although without much effectiveness.

Subsequently, Cali reacted with sequences of passes from one side to the other, without such a vertical game and with more possession of the ball, generating several shots that went wide.

The visit at minute 31 had the clearest until that moment with an arrival from the right wing with Hinestroza, who played with Miguel Ángel Borja and the striker finished off, but Humberto Acevedo sent it to the corner kick.

Eight minutes later Gabriel Fuentes knocked down Michell Ramos inside the area and the central referee Wilmar Roldan awarded a penalty.

the goals came

For the second half, Junior came out more purposeful in the opening minutes, taking advantage of dangerous centers that the attackers who were inside the area were unable to capitalize on.

At minute 64, Cali was able to go down the right wing with Ramos, who then played with Michael Ortega who had only a few seconds on the field, reached the final line, assisted Velasco in the second sector, the winger controlled and finished off the post del Viera to score the partial 1-0.

Both teams began to refresh their lines due to the tiredness of the match and that, in addition, they had just competed in an international tournament during the week. Vuletich and Teo had previously left the premises for Carlos Lucumí and Ortega, then Christian Mafla, Velasco and Ramos left the pitch and Aldair Gutiérrez, José Caldera and Duván Mina entered. In Junior Didier Moreno, Edwin Cetré and Fabian Viáfara left and Yesus Cabrera, Carmelo Valencia and Omar Albornoz entered.

In the final minutes, the Verdiblancos seemed to have control of the game, but the sharks achieved the final tie after a center by Yesus Cabrera that Miguel Borja headed in, to leave the game tied 1-1.

On the next date of the Colombian league, Deportivo Cali will visit América de Cali and Junior de Barranquilla will host Atlético Bucaramanga.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15

