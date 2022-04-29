Deportivo Cali managed to lift a 2-0 against at the height of La Paz and saved a point against Always Ready and He left with a 2-2 that leaves him, for now, in the qualifying zone for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

In the first minutes of the game, the local team was the one that led the way with approaches and a fairly clear option after a center by Juan Carlos Arce from the right side, Gustavo Cristaldo headed back at the near post and in the second the Argentine Marcos Riquelme had the goal at his disposal, but the shot went above the horizontal after 6 minutes of play.

As the minutes went by, the sugar producers got out of that pressure and had opportunities to score the opening goal with shots by Ángelo Rodríguez and Jhon Vásquez that went wide. At minute 21, the Bolivians disturbed the Cali defense again, first with a cross shot from Marc Enoumba and then a ball that hit Guillermo De Amores’ vertical right after a shot from Cristaldo, in a good game construction by the left side.

A first half that could have been worse for Cali

Cali began losing with a dubious penalty, committed by Guillermo Burdisso to Jonathan Borja, which local striker Marcos Riquelme converted into a goal, in the 35th minute.

Seven minutes later, Juan Carlos Arce received a clearance from Alejandro Chumacero and, given the passivity of the Cali defense, he scored the second goal.

When the first stage expired, another penalty, for an alleged handball by Sergio Adrián, after a throw-in by Aldaír Gutiérrez, allowed Cali to discount, with a goal from Kevin Velasco, at 45 + 5.

The team led by Rafael Dudamel came out with everything for the tie, with the entry of Oscar Segura and Teófilo Gutiérrez for Yimmi Congo and Jhon Vásquez, and they achieved it in the 54th minute, when Burdisso put the toe of his shoe into a Velasco corner kick charge to make it 2-2.

In the final minutes the match won in emotions where the millionaire was more persistent with some quite clear arrivals and the Verdiblancos responded with counterattacks, ending at the end of the 90 minutes with a result of 2-2.

This is how Cali was in the group E table

After three games in group E of the Libertadores, Corinthians, which beat Boca Juniors 2-0 on Tuesday, is the leader with six points. Cali reached four with this tie, the same as Always Ready, but with a better goal difference. Boca is last, with just three units.

SPORTS

With information from Juan Andrés Arias (Futbolred)