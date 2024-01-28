Deportivo Cali tied 3-3 with Oil Alliance, but apparently that point that the team brought up did not help much to the fans who expect more from the group led by Jaime de la Pava.

On Saturday, the group returned to Cali, but at the airport there was a problem with Javier Reinathe institution's flyer.

What happened

A fan sneaked in when the team arrived and met Reina, whom he complained about for his performance on the field.

“I realized that you are in Cali, you have the '10',” the fan told Reina, who on Friday scored one of the goals with which the green and white team got a result as a visitor.

Reina, calm, answered him, but the fan continued to rebuke him. Once it became clear that the issue was getting heated, some players and members of the coaching staff supported the player.

The fan, however, was approached by a person from the Cali registry, who calmed him down.

