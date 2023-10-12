A double from Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval gave Deportivo Cali a fundamental victory in the 2023-II League: Jaime de la Pava’s team beat Deportes Tolima 2-0 in Palmaseca and stopped their streak of five straight victories.

The result is fundamental for Cali in all tables: in the League, He got into seventh place, with 23 points, and removed Millonarios from the group of the top eight, which has two games postponed.

Furthermore, this Wednesday’s victory closed any mathematical possibility of Cali going to B this year, although they will have to continue adding to avoid starting in problems next year.

The victory also allows Cali to rise in the reclassification: it remains with 46 units, in box 12, and still has options, although not so close, to obtain a classification for an international tournament in this way.

