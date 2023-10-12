You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval (below) scored a double for Deportivo Cali.
Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval (below) scored a double for Deportivo Cali.
Mathematically, Jaime de la Pava’s team no longer has problems with relegation this year.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A double from Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval gave Deportivo Cali a fundamental victory in the 2023-II League: Jaime de la Pava’s team beat Deportes Tolima 2-0 in Palmaseca and stopped their streak of five straight victories.
The result is fundamental for Cali in all tables: in the League, He got into seventh place, with 23 points, and removed Millonarios from the group of the top eight, which has two games postponed.
Furthermore, this Wednesday’s victory closed any mathematical possibility of Cali going to B this year, although they will have to continue adding to avoid starting in problems next year.
The victory also allows Cali to rise in the reclassification: it remains with 46 units, in box 12, and still has options, although not so close, to obtain a classification for an international tournament in this way.
News in development.
SPORTS
More Sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cali #excited #defeated #Tolima #removed #Millonarios #top