The Deportivo Cali fan who was attacked on Sunday by barras bravas del América while riding a motorcycle with his mother, hours before the Valle del Cauca classic, he recounted his drama.

The Cali police captured the attackers just minutes after the match ended, which América won with authority by five goals to two.

In the midst of the police operation, and with the support of the Cali Mayor’s Office, the authorities seized 40 bladed weapons and 5 traumatic weapons.

Photo: Cali Metropolitan Police

But then, the secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, Jimmy Dranguetconfirmed that the person captured by the aggression was released.

“We filed the complaint of attempted homicide, aggravated robbery, threat… where a group intimidated and injured some citizens, in addition to stealing their belongings. Unfortunately, they inform us that the capture in flagrante was not configured and that is why it was left in release this person,” said the secretary.

Cali fan drama

The Deportivo Cali fan who suffered the attack along with his mother recounted what happened. The young man commented that they were beaten so they still have injuries.

“It’s sad, what can a person feel when they are attacked with a machete. I received many blows; since they wanted to remove my helmet, they intimidated me and I have a lot of pain in my neck. My mother has many scratches and bruises, she jumped on top of me to protect me. Where I would have been alone, they end my life,” the fan told the newspaper El País de Cali.

Later, he commented that after the attackers were released, they decided with their family to leave the city out of fear.

“We had to leave the city, I fear for my safety because they released the bandits. Now we look like the criminals, hiding. We filed the complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office, the evidence is that it was an attempted murder. The investigators have already contacted me to collect my statements again, the process has already begun. The prosecutor did not want to prosecute the captured, but now we are looking for all those involved to be linked”, added the young man.

