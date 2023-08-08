Cali: energetic rejection of the aggression of the line in the game against Nacional

It was the 69th minute of the game Cali vs. Nationalwhen a penalty was called in favor of the visitor for grabbing a shirt inside the area and the fans at the Cali stadium attacked the linesman.

Before charging, the line, Richard Ortiz, was hit by a bottle that was thrown from the stands, while Alexander Ospina, the central referee reviewed the play in the VAR.

(Assault on a judge in Cali vs. Nacional: Dimayor assures that she was not consulted)

Rejection

Ospina stopped the game for approximately 10 minutes while the lineman recovered and consulted with Dimayor about whether there were guarantees to resume the meeting.

Cali issued a statement in which it was against the actions of the fans.

“We vehemently reject the aggression against linesman Richard Ortiz, facts presented during the Deportivo Cali vs. Atlético Nacional”, said the club.

And he added: “Our Association repudiates all acts of voilence that affect the football festival and regrets that, due to the actions of one or a few, the sporting spectacle is disturbed and the unconditional effort of our fans is tarnished.”

Similarly, he warned that an investigation was opened.

(James Rodríguez: Sao Paulo coach asks for patience on the date of his possible debut)