Deportivo Cali reaches the last date of the Copa Libertadores group stage with intact chances of qualifying for the round of 16, after beating Always Ready 3-0 at the Palmaseca stadium.

With eight points in the table and a better goal difference than Corinthians, those led by Rafael Dudamel will arrive next week at La Bombonera as leaders of group E, to face Boca Juniors.

It was a strange game, because Cali started the game with overwhelming football, going over his rival. Then, the Bolivians flirted with a tie at the end of the first half, as the locals were unable to gain a great advantage initially. But in the end, the Greens took advantage of all the weaknesses of their rival to extend their advantage and win calmly.

Cali found the advantage very early

In the 11th minute, the sugar producers recovered a ball in their own field, playing long with Yony González. The striker won space for the defender, assisted Teo but the play was surprisingly lost. In the end González recovered, assisted the captain who returned it to him and inside the area he passed it to Jhon Vásquez, who defined a corner to the right post for the partial 1-0.

Always Ready tried to react, but lacked aggressiveness and depth to advance a little more in the opposite field, where the local maintained defensive order with a good withdrawal. The Caleños continued trying with several very clear opportunities, failing in the final definition.

At the end of the initial stage, the Bolivians cheered up a little more and achieved two important approaches by way of counterattack. The first in a long ball controlled by Gustavo Torres, but was delayed in the definition only against De Amores. Then in the final seconds, another against the same Colombian attacker after a recovery at the start of the Verdiblancos, which went slightly off target.

The second half was all of Deportivo Cali



In the 54th minute Kevin Velasco put a ball to Jhon Vásquez, who again was left alone in front of the goal and scored the goal of the long-awaited peace of Cali.

After the second goal, the crossed band team ran out of reaction. In the 70th minute, the Altiplano team was left with one less player due to the expulsion of Marc Enoumba, when he received the second yellow card for a foul on Santiago Mosquera.

Four minutes later, Cali found the third entry, with a pass between the lines from Teo to Jhon Vásquez. The winger reached the final line, threw a ball into the small area and Mosquera only had to push it for the final 3-0.



