Cali depends on himself to continue in the Libertadores: the accounts

Deportivo Cali climbed to the top of Group E of the 2022 Copa Libertadores and temporarily took Boca out of the classified zone to the round of 16 with the 3-0 victory this Thursday against the Bolivian Always Ready, who was eliminated from the tournament.

Winger Jhon Vásquez scored a brace (12, 55) and provided an assist for Santiago Mosquera to complete the rout (74) for the Colombians. Always Ready said goodbye to the cup with a pale game and suffered the expulsion of the Bolivian nationalized Cameroonian Marc Enoumba for a double yellow card (70).

With a date to play, Cali leads the group with 8 units, the same as the Brazilian Corinthians, but with an advantage for the Colombians due to better goal difference.

The Argentine giant Boca Juniors fell to third place with 7 units, but has the opportunity to recover the quota against Cali, who will visit them next week at La Bombonera. Corinthians will receive the sentenced Always Ready (4 points) in the final day.

Cali’s options to qualify for the round of 16

Deportivo Cali depends on itself to qualify. A win or draw against Boca at La Bombonera will see them through to the round of 16 for the first time since 2004.

Even Dudamel’s team could qualify with a loss, but for that they would need Corinthians to also lose against Always Ready in Sao Paulo.

