Deportivo Cali achieved their first victory of the championship at a key moment to gain confidence and to start moving away from the relegation zone. He did it against Tolima this Sunday, 1-2, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.

In the first minutes, Tolima was the one who pulled the strings of the attack, with a lot of touch of the ball in the opposite field. With crosses into the area and some shots that went astray or were stopped by the goalkeeper, the local created danger. Cali did not go beyond the middle of the field until after 10 minutes.

Tolima’s first choice, which this Sunday played in a lilac uniform in honor of people fighting cancer, came after 17 minutes, when Kevin Dawson pushed himself to save a shot from Léider Riascos. The ball hit the horizontal and then José Caldera rejected it.

#PosterPIJAO 🧑🏽‍🎨 The most important game is the game to live. We will dress in lilac to face the @AsoDeporCali For the 6th date of the League, we want to see you in this color too 💜 If you don’t have your shirt yet, you can buy it at Tiendas Vinotinto y Oro. pic.twitter.com/GRsW4DqWso – Club Deportes Tolima SA ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@cdtolima) February 24, 2023

But at 27, Kevin Pérez put the locals ahead: in a good individual move, eluding several defenders, he took a shot to the goalkeeper’s left post and scored 1-0.

The penalty with which he tied in Cali, controversial

Later, Cuesta brought down Gustavo Ramírez in the area and the central judge Diego Escalante whistled a penalty, which he then confirmed by observing the VAR. However, the play did not seem so clear. At minute 38, the same affected person stood in front of the ball and materialized the tie, with which the initial stage ended.

Subsequently, the referee was called again by John Perdomo’s VAR and ordered a penalty for a handball in the Riascos area. At minute 63, Aldair Gutierrez He stood in front of the ball, kicked and stopped Cuesta.

In the 84th minute, Brayan Gil, who had only a few seconds left on the field, took a mid-range shot and hit Dawson’s right post. Three minutes later, Daniel Mantilla took a corner kick, Jhon Cabal headed in, Cuesta saved and Adrián Parra grabbed the rebound to make it 2-1 with which the game ended. In those final moments, Gil was sent off at the venue.

In the next matchday of the League, Deportes Tolima will face Deportivo Pereira next weekend and Deportivo Cali will also face the Matecaña team, but due to a postponed game from the first date on Wednesday evening.

Soccerred

