The Always Ready will receive Deportivo Cali on Thursday at the 3,600-meter altitude of La Paz, in a match between two teams with downturns in their domestic tournaments but which appears key for both in Group E of the Copa Libertadores.

Group E, in which up to now those who have officiated at home have won all their matches, it is led by Corinthians (6), followed by Deportivo Cali, Always Ready and Boca Juniors, all with three points.



And Junior visits Oriente Petrolero, which carries two defeats in a row, with the possibility of becoming the leader of Group H of the Copa Sudamericana.

The fight



The match for the third date is set to be played at the Tahuichi Aguilera stadium, in the city of Santa Cruz, 900 km east of La Paz and 400 meters above sea level.

Cali and Juniors fans staged a fight at a transport terminal in Boliviawhich left eight injured, according to police.

The first information warns that the followers of Cali looked for those of Junior, who had to run, because they could not defend themselves.

“They were many, we were few, among them, a pregnant woman. They had weapons and we did not, but they made us”, said one of the Junior fans.

The authorities, who confirmed that the fans had a machete, captured the fans and in the next few hours they will be deported from Bolivia.

