Inter responds to Napoli and remains clinging to the championship train going to the Allianz Stadium to close the positive streak of Juventus after sixteen games, which sees the third place of the Nerazzurri (with one game less) move away to 4 points. To decide the Derby d’Italia, at the end of the first half, the penalty converted by Calhanoglu: Irrati had decided the maximum punishment after a video check for a contact by Morata at the edge of the area on Dumfries.