Porto-Inter at Dragao, a boiling stadium for history and constitution. On Tuesday evening Inter will find a very hot environment, sold out with 48,000 spectators. The chances are high that a “dirty” match will arise, fought to the limit of regulation and beyond. Porto must reverse Inter’s victory in the first leg at San Siro (1-0). Inter must resist and fight back. It will be a close match. Hakan Calhanoglu knows what Inter will find at Dragao: “I say this with the utmost respect, I know the Portuguese well, they provoke. I’ve already played here at Dragao (recently, in Portugal-Turkey 3-1, play-off for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, ed), I’ve tasted the atmosphere, I know what awaits us. It will be a tough race.” See also SBK | Muir: "BMW has to start winning and it has to do it quickly"

Inter must redeem the defeat in La Spezia.

“That’s enough, I don’t want to hear any more about that match, we’re already over it. This is the Champions League and we’ve always done well in Europe.”

How important is Porto?

“A lot, it’s important to go through. For us, for the coach, for the club. My team-mates are all fired up, I can see them well because we’ve prepared well. We’ll have to put our hearts into it until the last second”.

Why should we believe in the company of Inter, a fluctuating team in performance?

“Because when we fall, we get right back up. We’ve always behaved like this. We’re together, united, for better or for worse. In football you can’t always be at the top, sometimes things go right, sometimes they go wrong”.

Your attorney said that you remember Andrea Pirlo in body language.

“I liked Pirlo a lot, but these are difficult things to explain and then I don’t like talking about myself and I don’t do my job by looking at others”. See also De Vrij aside but only as a precaution. Is he back in the derby?

