Between the expiring players and the big names with contracts to be extended, the Nerazzurri management has a lot of work to do in the next three months. And each situation is a world of its own to be treated with care
One is already official, one is finished and two are skipped for different reasons. And many others fall into a long line of nuances ranging from complex to easy. In general, the panorama of Inter contract renewals is therefore colorful and multifaceted and the Nerazzurri management is carrying out various negotiations at the same time with the necessary awareness of having to handle each specific case with extreme care: there are different players, different stories, different heads .
