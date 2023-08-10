After the daring 4-3 victory against Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena, to the official channels of the club Hakan Calhanoglu spoke: “I saw the team well, we still have ten days before the start of the championship. We started the game well, then the rain complicated things, it wasn’t easy to play on such a heavy pitch”.

The 10 days of the director

—

The rain conditioned the second half above all, but from the start we saw some uncertainties on which Inzaghi will obviously work with the team, as confirmed by the Nerazzurri number 20: “We have to analyze some mistakes we made in view of the first league match, but so far we have worked very well in this period, also in Japan. Now there are still ten days to work and to improve further: we want to start well in the championship immediately and avoid last year’s mistakes”. Finally, there are two areas in particular in which Calhanoglu has seen the most evident team progress: “During the pre-season we improved in ball possession and in the defensive phase, today we tried to build from behind on several occasions, we just need to improve in set-pieces. The only thing that matters, however, is that in ten days we will be ready.” Concept repeated several times by the Turkish midfielder: the head is there, at the Inter-Monza debut on 19 August at the Giuseppe Meazza.