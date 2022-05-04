Hakan Calhanoglu talked to Dazn’s microphones in a new episode of “1 vs 1”: here are his words

Hakan Calhanoglu spoke to Dazn’s microphones in a new episode of “1 vs 1”. The Turkish midfielder also spoke about the relationship with Inzaghi:

“I remember these words that the coach said, I was in the national team and I spoke two or three times with Inzaghi. I immediately had a good agreement with him, we spoke two or three times but we were both happy with my arrival at Inter ”.

What difficulties did you find with the new role at Inter?

"I have played in many roles, even as a winger sometimes, even as an attacking midfielder and now I play mezzala … I'm trying to do my best, I'm an intelligent player and I don't think it's difficult to be in this role but I just have to listen to the coach and understand what they want from you. I immediately found myself in this team ".

How do you rate Calhanoglu’s season before this big finale?

“I don’t like talking about myself, but if you ask me this, I think I gave my best for Inter and my team-mates. I’m trying to give my all for my teammates because we want to stay up there and the statistics come by themselves. I’m happy but you can always improve even more ”.

What is the secret to managing strong pressure like penalties against Milan and Juve?

“The secret is not there, I have already taken many penalties outside Italy, even in Germany. I’m used to doing it. I have faith and a penalty against strong teams like Juve or Napoli is worth a lot. You don’t have to think so much in that moment, you just have to believe it ”.

You are the first Turk to have made 150 appearances in Serie A. What effect does that have on you? Did you expect it?

“Yes, because I wanted to stay here in Italy for as long as possible. I like being here in Italy, you are similar to our country. I’m happy with what I’ve done so far and I want to do even more ”.

A Turkish artist made a portrait of you …

“I have already hung the picture in my house. I was very pleased”.

If you had to design your future? What would you like to see in career?

“To always be calm, I’m happy to be here. I want to stay at Inter as long as possible because I feel at home. “

“We play these jokes from time to time. Denzel and I are very close when we are in retreat and we try to pass the time like this. “

Did he risk a heart attack though (laughs)?

“I think I helped him. He scored and was happy ”.

The defeat that hurt you the most?

The strongest defender you have faced?

Best stadium you’ve ever played in?

The cutest companion?

The toughest coach you’ve ever had?

Your child idol and why?

“Ronaldinho. Because? Phenomenon”.

Why is it so difficult to face Van Dijk?

“Because he is a complete player, physically big, very strong, he kicks well, he plays very well even behind … It is very difficult to face him”.

Do you have three very strong team members too?

“Yes, I know. I can also say Skriniar ”.