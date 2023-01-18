Hakan Calhanoglu took off the pebbles he had had since last May, when Milan celebrated the victory of the Italian flag. The chants of the fans, but above all certain words from his ex-friend Ibrahimovic just didn’t go down well and so, with the Italian Super Cup in hand at the end of a dominated derby, the Turk… settled the score: “This victory is very important – he admitted -, even more so for me. I’m happy and I thank the team-mates and the fans who have come this far. We have shown that we are superior: 3-0 and everyone at home. You can’t say so much…” Then even harder on Milan’s celebrations after the 2021-22 Scudetto: “Yes, they bothered me and I had a great desire for revenge. In those moments I preferred to keep quiet. It was hard for me to see certain things that I didn’t expect. The karma comes back…”.