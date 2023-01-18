Targeted by unfriendly choirs in the Rossoneri’s tricolor party and hurt by Ibrahimovic’s words, the Turk took a few pebbles off his shoes after lifting the Super Cup in Riyadh: “Now they have to respect us…”
Hakan Calhanoglu took off the pebbles he had had since last May, when Milan celebrated the victory of the Italian flag. The chants of the fans, but above all certain words from his ex-friend Ibrahimovic just didn’t go down well and so, with the Italian Super Cup in hand at the end of a dominated derby, the Turk… settled the score: “This victory is very important – he admitted -, even more so for me. I’m happy and I thank the team-mates and the fans who have come this far. We have shown that we are superior: 3-0 and everyone at home. You can’t say so much…” Then even harder on Milan’s celebrations after the 2021-22 Scudetto: “Yes, they bothered me and I had a great desire for revenge. In those moments I preferred to keep quiet. It was hard for me to see certain things that I didn’t expect. The karma comes back…”.
MILAN EATEN
—
Hakan didn’t stop and, while not raising his voice, was penetrating with his statements: “They were hungry and we sent them home quickly. We ate Milan and now they have to respect us. Now let’s focus on the championship. Scudetto? We believe in it right up to the end: 2023 started well against Napoli, then came the draw from Monza that no one expected, but after that there were three wins against Parma, Hellas and Milan. We have to continue like this, but I I believe it”.
