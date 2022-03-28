Hakan Calhanoglu is already projected on the run-up to Inter’s championship. “A very important match against Juventus awaits us – commented Calha from Turkey’s retirement. Now Milan is at the top of the table but we have to recover a game. And we hope that in the end we will be celebrating.”

NATIONAL

Even if it will be a fundamentally useless match, Calhanoglu then talks about Turkey-Italy. “In my opinion, the Italian national team and Italian football are of a high standard. I like how you play in Italy, how you train, how you take care of the tactical aspect and the technical quality. I like Italian football, I live it in Italy and I know what Italian sportsmen are feeling at the moment. As for the match, I expect a good match. Maybe Italy won’t field many starters, we’ll see, but a very fun match awaits us. “