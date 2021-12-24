The midfielder to the microphones of a Turkish TV: “Here I found a higher quality squad. I used to play as number 10, but now I have found my position ”. On the farewell to the Rossoneri: “All the responsibility passed on to me”

The troubled summer marked by the change of shore on the Naviglio, the magical present at Inter and the new dimension on the pitch thanks to Inzaghi. Hakan Calhanoglu confessed to the microphones of the Turkish broadcaster “S Sport” without dodging any arguments, starting with the controversial summer transfer from Milan to Inter. The Turkish midfielder did it outspokenly and without sparing digs at his former club, which he reproaches for never explaining the reasons that led to his farewell. “I went through a difficult period, with not a few personal repercussions. The reasons for my departure were many – the Turkish confessed – but Milan never explained them “.

New role – The angry exultation after the derby goal? “I was happy because I had suffered a lot. I suffered all kinds of reactions on my skin, which is why I also swore, for me it was a liberating outburst ”, explained the midfielder protagonist of an amazing first round embellished with six goals and eight assists. The secret of the rapid insertion at Inter – he confessed – lies in a mix of factors, among which the particularly close-knit group and the new suit sewn on him by Simone Inzaghi stand out. “The teammates welcomed me very well and the coach was fundamental, because I know he wanted me strongly. It was difficult to replace Eriksen, the expectations were very high, but I worked hard. I started playing in a different role than Milan, where I acted as a classic number 10. Here I changed my position and I feel much better as a midfielder. It wasn’t easy to adapt, ”he acknowledged. “But now I see the goal more easily and I feel more comfortable, because I like to move back to catch the ball.”

inter superior – “My current teammates are players of the highest quality. I think Milan have them too, but there are better players here. I believe that Inter have a superior quality ”, he underlined before exalting Inzaghi’s work again. “At one point we were seven to eight points behind, but we worked hard to finish this first part of the season at the top of the standings. We deserved it all thanks to our hard work and commitment ”.

rock reds – Calhanoglu also dwelt on the next Champions League match against Liverpool, ensuring that Inter are not beaten. “It will be a difficult match against a very strong opponent. But we did well against Real Madrid both at home and away despite losing. We are aware of our means and we will analyze the mistakes made against Real. Personally I am very curious to face Liverpool and I hope that we will make it through, because we can do it “.

December 24, 2021

