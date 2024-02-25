Mexicali, Baja California.- One lifeless woman and her two minor children injured was the balance of a collision between two cars at the intersection of Cristóbal Colón Avenue and Calzada Justo Sierra, north Mexicali, Baja California, just on one side of the border wall with the United States.

On the afternoon of this Sunday, February 25, a crash was recorded between a gray Nissan Altima and a silver Nissan Altima at the aforementioned intersections.

A mother, identified as Prysila, 40 years old, and her two minor children, residents of Calexico, California.

Elements of the Municipal Police attended the scene and Red Cross paramedics, who confirmed that the woman who was inside the gray vehicle in the driver's seat did not have vital signs. The two minors, children of the deceased, suffered minor injuries.

Staff of the Baja California Prosecutor's Office will be in charge of carrying out the corresponding expert opinion to determine responsibility for the crash in which the American woman lost her life.

It should be noted that the gray vehicle has damage to the right side hood, while the silver car has damage to the trunk.