Goal and show in Rotterdam: immediately 2-0 for the hosts, then the French draw. It is decided by Dessers (brace) for the 3-2 final. Back to France in a week

Two minutes of fire for the Feyenoord, then the OM wakes up. In the end, however, the usual Dessers (re) puts a hand in it. While Roma drew at Leicester, the Dutch won the first leg of the other Conference League semi-final 3-2. Slot’s team scores two goals between 18 ‘and 20’, Marseille responds with Dieng and Gerson and returns to the locker room dreaming of a turnaround. Nothing to do, because in the end the hosts win: at the beginning of the second half he beats OM from the center, who sensationally gives the ball to Dessers, offering him 3-2 on a silver platter. The Belgian center-forward – already the author of the 1-0 – thus touches the double figures of goals and detaches Abraham in the top scorers, dragging the Rotterdam club one step away from the final in Tirana. See also Klinsmann to CM: 'Haaland is still not worth Lewandowski. Dybala will help Inter win. Schick is in the top 4 of Europe. Piatek? He had lost faith, but ... '

Out the “italians” – At home Marseille all the former Serie A players start from the bench, with the exception of Gerson. The “Cup” goalkeeper is the 37-year-old Mandanda, Pau Lopez makes room for him and sits next to Cengiz Under, a teammate already at the time of Roma. Out pure Lirola and Milik, Sampaoli in attack focuses on the genius of Payet, deployed behind Bakambu and Bamba Dieng. In midfield, space for baby leaders Guendouzi and Kamara, both born in 1999. Feyenoord responds by showing off their best scorers: behind Dessers are Nelson, Til and Sinisterra, the keys to the game are instead in the hands of 21-year-old Tokur.

Super Dessers – The protagonist of the evening is the center forward of Feyenoord, who after 7 minutes wastes the 1-0 ball, kicking to the side a stone’s throw from Marciano. The OM responds in kind with Bamba Dieng, who eats two goals in 5 minutes. Close to the twentieth minute, in fact, the red and white are unleashed: Senesi launches Sinisterra in depth, who with the heel goes in tow from Dessers, ruthless a stone’s throw from the door. Two minutes pass and Sinisterra himself celebrates, who displaces Mandanda thanks to Rongier’s decisive detour. The French take the blow, but respond with Dieng and Gerson. The first, served by Bakambu, beats Marciano with a bolide on the near post. The second achieves a winning tap-in, giving way to his dream-comeback. See also Feyenoord file | Arne Slot misses practice match against PEC in Rotterdam

Suicide OM – The goal that decides the first leg, however, comes from a mess of Sampaoli’s team. At the beginning of the second half, the serve from the center belongs to the French, who get lost in a series of back passes, interrupted by the central Caleta-Car: the 25-year-old Turkish tries to serve Mandanda, but his pass is too short and ends up straight on the feet by Dessers. Striking shot, dribbling on the goalkeeper and the ball in the net for the final 3-2. In the final, Linsens, Dessers and Jahanbaksh miss the appointment with the 4-2, Marseille throws in Milik and Lirola but fails to bring home a draw. To fly to Tirana, the former Serie A players will need a feat in the return match, scheduled for Thursday 5 May.

April 28 – 11.36 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#CaletaCar #omelette #Feyenoord #rejoices #Marseille #remain #running