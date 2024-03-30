Julián Calero considered the point achieved this Saturday in the leader's stadium to be “very, very good” (0-0). The Cartagena coach did regret his team's three clear chances (two shots on the post and one one-on-one), although he focused on the positive aspects of the tie, on the attitude of the players and “on the third clean sheet in a row, which is important for someone who wants to get out of the abyss.

The Albinegro coach perceives “unity, commitment and a squad that gives everything it has.” There, the figure of Gonzalo Verdú stood out, who has had knee problems for three months, he returned to infiltrate at half-time and only lasted a few minutes. «I thank you for your effort because that knee has to be operated on sooner or later. I thank him for his effort because he wants to help, he wants to be there, help… That wins me over, even putting his health first. Let's hope that with the days it will pass,” he commented.

Calero knows that there are “eleven points left to add in the last nine games”, against rivals from the top team, but he is savoring the current moment. “We look our rivals in the eyes, without bowing our heads.”