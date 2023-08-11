Summer is the time to rest and recharge your batteries, but also to plan the season that will come as the calendars of the various championships begin to be published. In the world of prototypes, GT and endurance, the first to do so was the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, closely followed by GT World Challenge and Intrcontinental GT Challenge, and then by IMSA SportsCar Championship and DTM, which last weekend showed the list of events 2024.

For several years now, unfortunately, we have been encountering coincidences that inevitably put several riders and teams in front of choices. This is because drivers and official teams of those who race in GT often take on commitments of various kinds among the numerous categories and series around the world, both at an international and national level.

Many find themselves competing practically every weekend or almost, jumping from one continent to another for the various championships and having to understand what the priorities of the manufacturers to whom they are linked are, between investment needs and sponsors.

It must also be said that composing a calendar taking into account everyone’s needs is practically impossible, without forgetting the availability of the tracks, which rightly also have priorities based on the motor series, as well as characteristics following the seasons and the weather.

In addition there is also the bogeyman of Formula 1 which often forces the cards to be shuffled; the circus increases its commitments by making good and bad weather (for the others), and going several times to oblige circuits and championships to review their plans, giving priority to what is considered the queen category of motorsport.

Let’s also remember that in order to have F1, the tracks pay the promoter, with relative support from governments and organizers, while for the others, it is the championship that rents the track, repaying expenses with sponsors and ticket sales.

The clearest example of a rather problematic shift occurred with this year’s Belgian Grand Prix, brought forward by F1 by a month when the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps had already been announced on the same date, resulting in a return to work of the men of SRO Motorsports Group to find a new accommodation on the calendar in a hurry, trying not to run into further headaches of coincidences.

Usually the very first round of the year for the GT world is the 24h of Dubai, part of the 24H Series of Creventic, useful for many to begin to get rid of the rust and face a good challenge. Coming to what awaits us in 2024, the United Arab Emirates will go on January 12-14, thus effectively starting the dance.

In the following two weeks there is the 24h of Daytona (Test Roar first and then the race), which many need not only to begin their assault on IMSA, but also to prepare for the season to come. The problems, if we want to call them that, begin when activities intensify, therefore approximately from March to November, with a very rich calendar of competitions.

Bearing in mind that, among other things, the calendar of the European Le Mans Series is missing and that some dates (such as that of the FIA ​​GT World Cup in Macao) have not yet been fixed, if we take into consideration the aforementioned series – FIA WEC, IMSA, GTWC /IGTC and DTM – we can see that out of 35 race weekends only 8 coincide.

Unfortunately three are between WEC and IMSA, i.e. the two main series for prototypes and GT. This is the thing that strikes the most and on which several insiders have pointed their fingers turning up their noses because it presents choices that are not easy to make.

It is true that many brands are putting themselves forward by organizing entirely dedicated teams for one or the other championship (see Cadillac, Porsche and Lamborghini, and BMW is also in the study phase), but having Imola WEC and Long Beach IMSA together , Spa WEC and Laguna Seca IMSA, and Mosport IMSA with the 6h of Sao Paulo WEC (these also clash in terms of time zone) is not exactly the best.

Continuing, the other ‘double’ that will have a lot of impact is that between the 24h of the Nürburgring of IGTC and the Detroit IMSA, considering that most of the GT brands care very much about the spectacular race on the Nordschleife and that many drivers (official and not) equipped with the appropriate license for the Green Hell take part.

The same goes for the weekend in which GTWC and IGTC have fixed the 24h of Spa, given that IMSA will have the 6h of Watkins Glen; two important events for many manufacturers, especially those that choose to race only in the Endurance Cup on the American calendar, as has recently happened to Lamborghini and Ferrari, for example.

GTWC and IMSA also ‘clash’ at the end of August with Magny-Cours and VIR, in September with Monza and Indianapolis, and then in October with Barcelona and Petit Le Mans; for this too the decision will be tough to make because it can be decisive for many in terms of the fight for the title, so the count will have to be done.

In short, the certainty is that those who love this world have everything and more to enjoy themselves from the beginning to the end of the year, while for insiders the calendar intensifies more and something will inevitably have to be given up.

GT-ENDURANCE 2024 CALENDARS

January 12-14: Dubai 24h (24H Series)

January 19-21: Roar Before Rolex 24 (IMSA)

January 25-28: 24h of Daytona (IMSA)

16-18 February: 12h Bathurst (IGTC)

24-25 February: Qatar-Prologue (FIA WEC)

March 1-2: 1812km of Qatar (FIA WEC)

March 13-16: 12h of Sebring (IMSA)

April 6-7: Paul Ricard (GTWC)

April 19-20: Long Beach (IMSA) / Imola 6h (FIA WEC)

April 26-28: Oschersleben (DTM)

May 4-5: Brands Hatch (GTWC)

10-12 May: Laguna Seca (IMSA) / 6h of Spa (FIA WEC)

May 17-19: Misano (GTWC)

24-26 May: Lausitzring (DTM)

May 30-June 2: 24h Nürburgring (IGTC) / Detroit (IMSA)

June 8-9: Le Mans 24h Test (FIA WEC)

June 15-16: 24h of Le Mans (FIA WEC)

June 27-30: Spa 24h (GTWC-IGTC) / Watkins Glen 6h (IMSA)

June 7-9: Zandvoort (DTM)

July 5-7: Norisring (DTM)

July 12-14: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (IMSA) / 6h Sao Paulo (FIA WEC)

July 19-21: Hockenheim (GTWC)

July 27-28: Nurburgring (GTWC)

August 2-4: Road America (IMSA)

August 16-18: Nürburgring (DTM)

August 23-25: Magny-Cours (GTWC) / VIR (IMSA)

30 August-1 September: Lone Star Le Mans (FIA WEC)

6-8 September: Sachsenring (DTM)

13-15 September: 6h del Fuji (FIA WEC)

September 21-22: Monza (GTWC) / Indianapolis (IMSA)

September 27-29: Red Bull Ring (DTM)

October 4-6: 8am Indianapolis (IGTC)

October 11-13: Barcelona (GTWC) / Petit Le Mans (IMSA)

18-20 October: Hockenheim (DTM)

October 31st – November 2nd: 8h Bahrain (FIA WEC)

November 21-23: Jeddah (GTWC)