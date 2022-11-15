Spalletti’s team finishes in first place in the special ranking, with 81 points won: half of them brought home in the first 15 games of the current championship

2022 is closed. Football-wise, at least. For the first time in the history of our championship, the appointment with the ranking of the calendar year already arrives in mid-November. The break for the World Cup in Qatar, exceptionally scheduled for winter, brought a halt to Serie A. This is why for Italian football the last round, the 15th, was a sort of early New Year’s Eve. In fact, when play resumes, the calendar will already mark the new year, precisely on Wednesday 4 January 2023.

TWO PROTAGONISTS — Time to take stock, therefore, and for Napoli they are exciting. Spalletti’s team has scored more points than all the others in the year that is about to end, 81, and it is impressive to note that half of them have won them in the first 15 matches of the championship still in progress. The squad revolutionized in the summer has evidently marked a marked improvement. The Neapolitans were also the most prolific (76 goals scored) but if they didn’t add any trophies to the bulletin board it is thanks to Milan, the Italian champions. The points collected in 2022 were fewer (77) than Napoli but Pioli’s team can only boast 24 goals conceded in the 34 days played in the calendar year. Also in this case an unwritten rule is confirmed: whoever has the best defense wins. See also Neymar and the curse of his sister's birthday: also in 2022?

EUROPE AREA — Third place goes to Inter, who paid for the Rossoneri’s comeback in the spring and are now making a comeback after a fluctuating start to the season. Too many goals scored from August until today. Suffice it to say that Inzaghi’s team is the sixth worst defense in Serie A in the calendar year. The difference in points collected in 2022 with Juventus is minimal (68 vs 67) . Only one less for Allegri’s bianconeri, who finish in fourth place, qualified for a virtual Champions League. The last six consecutive victories obtained in the last month are decisive. Speaking of derby, it is Lazio who deserve the primacy in 2022 compared to Rome. 5 are the most points collected by Sarri compared to Mourinho and also the other items, from goals scored to those conceded, tip the balance in favor of the biancocelesti.

THE OTHERS — Different destinies for Udinese and Fiorentina. The Friulians are the first to appear after the big names, thanks to a very positive start to the season. The opposite of the Viola, who closed the last championship on a crescendo returning to Europe as well but have seen their performance drop sharply in recent months. Atalanta and Turin close the top ten, with 48 and 46 points respectively. See also The ASL does not block Napoli, it can leave. But the company asks for clarification

