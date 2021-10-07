It is a well-established concept that of turnover, if we take team sports into consideration. The more a discipline is followed, the more commitments increase, the more there is a need to expand the team. In Formula 1 it has not yet been cleared through customs, because for now the calendar it is much less dense than – for example – football or the NBA. But it is certainly not a health walk: 22 races are not a joke, and even more will not be the 23 next year, or even the 25 that the president of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media would like to race in the not too long future. far. All without counting the Sprint Qualifications.

There is a difference, however, that weighs even more on motorsport: it is true that football and basketball travel more, but the staff “on board” is each time much less than that of a Formula 1 team. , which he must then also set up box, motorhome and everything you need to face the race weekend. In short, the question does not only concern sports but also logistical aspects. And several teams have equipped themselves: who can afford it, uses the turnover to manage fatigue throughout the year.

For these reasons, Toto Wolff would like the Circus to adopt a mandatory rotation of the staff during the year: “I think that Sundays be the best man to balance income and workload. It was on the other side to manage a team like Ferrari, knows all the logistical problems of a team. He knows the effort of the people behind the team, especially that of the mechanics who need to be on site much earlier, organize the garage, and don’t always travel comfortably like all of us. We already have a rotation scheme to lighten the workload a bit, but I believe we can get to making the mandatory turnover, if we can afford it“, Said the Austrian a RacingNews365.