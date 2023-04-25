CPMI opening request will be read next Wednesday and raises doubts about the fulfillment of the Congress agenda

The expectation of opening a CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the January 8 attacks raised doubts about compliance with the president’s proposal processing schedule Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputiesdenied that this was the case. “The calendar will not be delayed”he said.

The reading of the request for the start of CPMI work is scheduled for Wednesday (26.Apr.2023). The text is authored by the deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) and has already been signed by 218 deputies and 37 senators.

The Constitution establishes that Mixed Commissions are formed by congressmen from the two Legislative Houses. For a CPMI to function, one-third of the signatures of the parliamentarians of the House where it is installed is required. That is, the text already has enough signatures to be approved.

According to the proposal, in case of opening of CPMI, 16 federal deputies and 16 senators would integrate the commission. It would also have substitutes, in the same amount. The period requested for the investigation is 180 days.

The discussion about the installation of the CPMI returned to the agenda after videos released by CNN show the former minister of Institutional Security Office (GSI), Gonçalves Dias, present at the Planalto Palace during the invasions of the building.

Deputies and senators allied with the government did not support the installation of the CPMI, but the situation became unavoidable after the ex-minister left. In an interview last Thursday (20.Apr.2023), Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) said that he always supported the creation of the CPMI. “The government should have taken this stance from the start. posture I had”, he said. He also pointed out that the opening of the CPMI will not change the timetable for processing proposals.

The government is now mobilizing to try to secure the commission’s majority and report. On a trip to Portugal, Lula said in a press conference that he will not interfere in the vote. “The President of the Republic does not vote in the National Congress, does not vote in the Senate, does not vote in the chamber. Deputies decidehe stated.