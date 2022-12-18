Calendar | There are almost a full number of days off next year, and that’s where the joy begins

The 2020s will soon start serving up their best, as the number of extra days off will increase from the miserable year 2022.

From what what does the coming year 2023 look like in terms of extra days off?

In one word: good.

Next year will offer a total of nine “extra” days off, while the past year has been the worst possible for them, i.e. a year of seven days off. This year, Christmas Eve is also celebrated on Saturday and Christmas Day on Sunday, so the extra days off are few and far between.

In the best case scenario, there could be ten moving holidays and public holidays that fall on weekdays, but next year there will be nine of them on weekdays.

There are eleven of them in total, but one of them always takes place during the weekend.

The good trend continues for almost the entire decade.

“Somewhere in a way you can say that the fat years are ahead. It’s not going in a worse direction at all,” says the special designer of the University of Helsinki’s almanac office Asko Palviainen.

“The comforting thing is that a year as bad as it is now won’t come for a while.”

The next year with seven days off will not come until 2033.

According to Palviainen, we will get a first taste of the fat years soon. The years 2024 and 2025 are both years of ten extra days off.

When you look at the whole end of the 20s, only the year 2027 stands out with its eight days off, all the others are years of nine and ten days off.

And so the public holidays and public holidays placed in the calendar this year from January to December:

New Year’s Day falls on Sunday and Epiphany falls on Friday, so it becomes one day off. Good Friday is always on a Friday, and Easter Sunday is always on the following Monday.

May Day falls on Monday, so it’s a long weekend. Happy Thursday is always on Thursday.

Midsummer’s Eve is on Friday and most Finns have a day off. Independence Day falls on Wednesday. It brings the traditional early winter day off.

Christmas Eve is on Sunday, which makes Christmas a long party, because Christmas Day is on Monday and Boxing Day on Tuesday.

Moving holidays, eves and public holidays are New Year’s Day, Epiphany, May Day, Independence Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Holidays, eves and holidays that are always placed as weekdays are Good Friday, Easter Monday, Maundy Thursday and Midsummer’s Eve.

Holidays that always fall on the weekend are Easter, Midsummer and All Saints’ Day.