The bills on surrogacy presented by the centre-right have been scheduled by the Justice Commission of the Chamber. This is the Varchi (FdI) bill which will be combined with that of the League and that of Fi. “The entire center-right – comments Carolina Varchi – agrees in making surrogacy a universal crime: the different proposals can be superimposed.”. Ciro Maschio (FdI), president of the Commission, reports that the examination of the proposals will begin between Wednesday and Thursday.

By “universal crime” we mean a crime considered particularly serious. If the provision passes, the Italian legislation on surrogacy will be able to cross national borders and therefore the State will be able to claim to prosecute crimes and people regardless of the place where the facts took place. After the intervention of the Minister of the Family Eugenia Maria Roccella who defined surrogacy as a “market for children”, also the FdI exponent Federico Mollicone accused: “More serious crime than paedophilia”.