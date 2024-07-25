Minister of Labor Kotyakov: Russia Day weekend will last four days

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has published a calendar of days off and holidays for 2025. According to the draft, Russians will have an 11-day New Year’s holiday and a long May weekend in the coming year. In winter, citizens will rest from December 29, 2024 to January 8, 2025, and in the last month of spring, they will take two breaks from work – from May 1 to 4 and from May 8 to 11 (eight days in total).

In 2025, we propose moving Saturday, January 4, to Friday, May 2, and January 5 to Wednesday, December 31. Thus, the 2024-2025 New Year holidays will last 11 days. (…) And the 2025-2026 New Year holidays will begin on December 31, 2025 Anton KotyakovMinister of Labor and Social Protection

According to the Labor Code, New Year holidays and Christmas fall on January 1-8, Spring and Labor Day is celebrated on May 1, and Victory Day is celebrated on May 9.

Another long weekend will fall on Russia Day. It is expected that the country’s residents will have four days off, from June 12 to 15.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor proposes to establish February 22-23 (Defender of the Fatherland Day), March 8-9 (International Women’s Day), and November 2-4 (National Unity Day) as holidays.

Russia has repeatedly called for changes to New Year’s holidays

On July 6, the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov announced that December 31, 2025, is planned to be made a day off by moving the holidays. Thus, this day will be a non-working day for two years in a row, in 2024 and 2025.

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs, noted the great demand from society to make December 31 a non-working day. In 2023, the government did not support a project proposing to make the last day of the year a day off.

She suggested that such a decision could be due to the fact that an additional holiday would be quite a big burden on the production calendar.

It would be a different matter if we suggested some other day. For example, instead of January 8, the holiday day off would be December 31. In this way, it would be possible to save the number of days for the New Year holidays and at the same time give everyone a rest. Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans’ Affairs

In addition to society, the idea of ​​making the last day of the year a non-working day is also promoted by the deputies of the lower house of parliament themselves. In 2022, members of the LDPR called for December 31 to be fixed as a day off, moving it from January 8.

In 2024, December 31 falls on Tuesday, in 2025 – on Wednesday.

The State Duma has proposed making July 8 a day off for large families

The head of the State Duma Committee for the Protection of the Family, Nina Ostanina, proposed making July 8 a day off for large families. She noted that this date is Family, Love, and Fidelity Day in Russia. According to Ostanina, her committee receives requests from Russian families asking to make this day a day off.

The deputy believes that this will not reduce labor productivity, because the majority of mothers from the 2.4 million large families devote themselves to raising children without being in an employment relationship.

In turn, Svetlana Bessarab did not support this idea. According to her, the introduction of a calendar holiday for only one category of citizens is associated with a number of difficulties. She noted that “15 days off will already be too much for the economy” of Russia.

As for the additional day off, it is very difficult to single out a separate social group and establish a day off only for it. How can you prove to an employer the fact of having many children if the children have already grown up? How will Russia compensate employers for these days off? And if it does not, then the employer will be wary of hiring citizens with many children Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans’ Affairs

At the same time, the deputy emphasized that the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity is a holiday not only for citizens with many children. “Can we really consider the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity a non-festive day for, for example, elderly people who have lived together for 50 years? Even if they do not have children. We cannot narrow the concept of this day and its scale for Russia in such a way,” the parliamentarian concluded.