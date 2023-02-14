The Parisian team has not managed to get a good result from the first leg in which they have faced Bayern Munich. It is necessary to admit that Kylian Mbappé could not be in the terrain of game until minute 60, instant in which those of the French capital already were losing.
Today at 90min we wanted to analyze the next five games for the team led by Galtier:
The Parisians will have to face off against a team that is working well with the aim of qualifying for European competitions. It is six points from the Champions positions. Those from the French capital will fight to maintain their leadership.
The party of the parties. The classic of French football. Marseille is the current second place in the league championship, and it is that Galtier’s team only takes five points from them. Crucial duel. The return of the trident is expected.
Nantes is going through a good stretch of the season, but in principle it will not be enough to obtain a positive result at the Parc des Princes. Highlight the level of Spanish Pablo Chirivella.
One of the most important games of the season. Its greatness lies in the possibility that both teams have to reach the quarterfinals. Those of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Messi and company will have to carry out a round match to get a positive result in such a complicated field.
We are talking about one of the weakest rivals in the championship. In 23 days they have only scored 24 goals and achieved 4 victories. To this day they are out of the relegation places, but they are one of the great candidates to go down to Ligue 2
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
HOUR
|
COMPETITION
|
Lille
|
February 19th
|
Spain 1:00 p.m., Argentina 9:00 a.m. and Mexico 06:00 a.m.
|
league 1
|
olympique marseille
|
26 of February
|
Spain 8:45 p.m., Argentina 4:45 p.m. and Mexico 1:45 p.m.
|
league 1
|
nantes
|
March 4
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
league 1
|
FC Bayern
|
March 8
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
UCL
|
Brest
|
March 12
|
it is unknown
|
league 1
#Calendar #PSG #matches
Leave a Reply