The eagles of america They remain undefeated in the Clausura 2023 Tournament and yesterday they beat Atlético San Luis as a visitor by a score of 3-1. With this victory, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz were in third position with 13 units.
The cream-blue team already has 4 draws and 3 wins so far this semester, and as in every competition, it is one of the favorites to take the title of the competition.
It is worth highlighting the good football moment that Mexican striker Henry Martin is experiencing. The ‘Bomba’ already has 9 goals in 7 games played, being the scoring leader so far.
The next 5 games for the Americanists will not be easy. Complicated rivals are coming who will seek to put America in check. Here we present the following dates for those of Coapa.
América vs Tijuana – Round 8 – Liga MX
America’s next commitment in the tournament is against Xolos of Tijuana. The Azulcremas want to take advantage of their local quality and get the three points that will help them climb the rungs and position themselves in a better way in the competition.
Atlas vs América – Round 9 – Liga MX
For matchday 9, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz will travel to Perla Tapatia to measure forces against the atlas foxes.
This match looks attractive and if the capitalists manage to extract oil from Jalisco, they will be three valuable points to continue in the search for the first places.
Pachuca vs América – Round 10 – Liga MX
On Saturday, March 4, the Azulcremas will face off against the current champion of Mexico, the Tuzos del Pachucaon the tenth date of the Closing 2023.
Without a doubt, this will be one of the most difficult games for ‘Tano’s’ pupils, who will seek at all costs to throw the meat on the spit to get the three units.
América vs Tigres UANL – Round 11 – Liga MX
The second game of the Águilas del América in the month of March will be against the tigers. What a game awaits us, this being the most attractive game of matchday 11 of the Mexican tournament.
The Americanists want to impose conditions and seek to increase the streak of 7 consecutive games without defeat against the cats.
The last time the Azulcremas lost to Tigres was in 2019, when Tigres beat them 2-1 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
Guadalajara vs América – Round 12 – Liga MX
What a game awaits us next Saturday, March 18, when America faces the Chivas del Guadalajara in one more edition of the Clásico de Clásicos. In the last 5 games, the capitalists have 2 victories, 2 draws and a victory for the rojiblancos.
In the last match, América beat the Guadalajara 2-1 on the Estadio Azteca field.
