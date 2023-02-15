This match looks attractive and if the capitalists manage to extract oil from Jalisco, they will be three valuable points to continue in the search for the first places.

Without a doubt, this will be one of the most difficult games for ‘Tano’s’ pupils, who will seek at all costs to throw the meat on the spit to get the three units.

The Americanists want to impose conditions and seek to increase the streak of 7 consecutive games without defeat against the cats.

The last time the Azulcremas lost to Tigres was in 2019, when Tigres beat them 2-1 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

In the last match, América beat the Guadalajara 2-1 on the Estadio Azteca field.