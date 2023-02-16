Manchester City has managed to beat Arsenal in what has been one of the best games that the citizens have played in recent times. They took the lead thanks to a defensive error by the Gunners that led to a great finish from Kevin De Bruyne. Later Arsenal would tie after a resounding penalty committed by Ederson.
Already in the second part Jack Grealish would put his team ahead after a practically perfect definition, and, if not, Erling Haaland sentenced the match after a good collective play by Guardiola’s men.
In 90min we always bring you the news about the great European football teams, so today we have decided to analyze the next five matches of the citizen team:
Forest accumulates a good run of results in the last month. A curious fact is that if we do not count the last day, Nottingham Forest would be the team that would have obtained the most points in the English league championship so far in 2023. It will not be an easy rival.
Guardiola’s men are not going through their best moment, and perhaps a tie like this could become a double-edged sword. The germans are a team more than capable of getting the skyblues into trouble.
It treats of one of the weakest rivals of all the Premier League. Everything that is not a comfortable victory for the Manchester team will be a surprise. Losing points in these games would be the final goodbye to the fight for the championship.
It is a good day to rest the big stars. Simple elimination for a Manchester City that dreams of taking the national title that has cost them the most to win in recent years.
We are talking about two of the teams that have played the best football so far in the Premier. Of their next matches in the domestic competition it is undoubtedly the most complicated. His first round match was one of the funniest of the entire competition; 3-3.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
Nottingham Forest
|
18th of February
|
Spain: 4:00 p.m., Argentina: 12:00 p.m. and Mexico: 9:00 a.m.
|
premier league
|
RB Leipzig
|
February 22
|
Spain: 9:00 p.m., Argentina: 5:00 p.m. and Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
|
UCL
|
bournemouth
|
February 25
|
Spain: 6:30 p.m., Argentina: 2:30 p.m. and Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
|
premier league
|
bristol city
|
February 28th
|
Spain: 9:00 p.m., Argentina: 5:00 p.m. and Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
|
FA CUP
|
newcastle
|
March 4
|
Spain: 1:30 p.m., Argentina: 9:30 a.m. and Mexico: 6:30 a.m.
|
premier league
