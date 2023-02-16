FC Barcelona closed its first part in the Europa League against Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United. It was a fairly intense match, which promised good football and a lot of drive, as all the fans like. A game that all ended in a draw, one of the scenarios that was also expected.
Today in 90min we will review and comment on the next five matches of the Blaugrana team.
The culés resume league activities against Cádiz, at the Spotify Camp Nou. They will seek to finish off the game against Cádiz, who is obviously one of the most accessible rivals in the competition.
The return against Manchester United will be played in England, at Old Trafford. Xavi’s men will have to visit a stadium as complicated as this one, where they need to win to continue in the Europa League.
Another “procedure” rival for Barça, Almería. Barça is preparing to travel and start day number 23 of the highest Spanish competition. Another rival that on paper should be more accessible for the Catalans.
The Copa del Rey returns and it does so with nothing more and nothing less than Real Madrid receiving Barcelona in the semifinal. The most vibrant match in the world, El Clásico.
Barça resumes league duties again to receive Valencia, which even when it seems that it is not a threat due to the bad moment in which it comes, there is always a complicated game alert.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
HOUR
|
COMPETITION
|
Cadiz
|
February 19th
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
The league
|
Manchester Utd
|
23 of February
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
europa league
|
Almeria
|
26 of February
|
Spain 6:30 p.m., Argentina 2:30 p.m. and Mexico 11:30 a.m.
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
March 2
|
Spain 9:00 p.m., Argentina 5:00 p.m. and Mexico 2:00 p.m.
|
Copa del Rey
|
Valencia
|
March 5th
|
Spain 4:15 p.m., Argentina 12:15 p.m. and Mexico 9:15 a.m.
|
The league
#Calendar #Barcelona #matches #LaLiga #Europa #League #Copa #del #Rey
Leave a Reply