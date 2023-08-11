An unrepeatable 2022

A year ago at the beginning of the season Ferrari had made the fans dream obtaining two successes in the first three races. Charles Leclerc had a dazzling start to the season as a true ruler of the championship, but Red Bull and Max Verstappen responded immediately starting from the first of the two Italian rounds, that of Imola, then presenting themselves at Monza as undisputed rulers of the championship in a race won from the Dutchman after Charles Leclerc’s illusory pole position in Qualifying (Verstappen in any case would have had to serve five penalty positions on the starting grid due to the introduction of extra components compared to those allowed by the regulation).

The 2023 championship, unlike what happened in 2022, has not yet recorded an affirmation from Ferrari, which is in any case in good company since Red Bull has won all 12 races held so far. A trend that has certainly not ‘blown’ the sails of presales in view of the Italian Grand Prix scheduled in Monza from 1 to 3 September. “In July we expected a better response on ticket sales, even if the Ferrari podium with Leclerc gives us some hope. Although we must forget last year’s record of 330,000. I hope you can find the balance”the words of the president of ACI Italia Angelo Sticchi Damiani interviewed by the newspaper The day.

The obstacle towards the five-year renewal

Several appointments in July have already made it official multi-year renewals. The Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring has guaranteed its place on the calendar until 2030, the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest has already extended the agreement expiring in 2027 until 2032. Monza is sure of its place on the calendar until 2025, but the five-year renewal has an obstacle not indifferent.

“Aci is the owner of the Italian Grand Prix which is and will be in Monza, but we are not owners of the racetrack – explained Sticchi Damiani –through our company Sias we manage it by virtue of a concession with the Consorzio Parco e Villa which, however, is valid until 2028. That is our deadline. It depends on the fact that the Consortium is a ‘management project’ of the Park and Villa Reale complex which lasts until 2029. At present we are certain that we will be able to manage the racetrack only until 2028, but a renewal with Formula 1 for three years only. It would be uneconomical. We trust that a shared solution can be found that can guarantee peace of mind for all interested parties”.