It is said that staying away from Formula 1 even for just one year is a condemnation for the drivers, who would lose their shine and would struggle to find the pace to keep up with their colleagues. If in some cases the theory has been confirmed by practice (even in the MotoGP of 2022, where the Dovizioso case teaches), in others the exact opposite has happened, as if the distant season had reinvigorated the riders in question. Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen certainly fall into the second group: if the Thai has however “breathed” Formula 1 following Red Bull behind the scenes, working on the simulator and making himself available as a third driver, K-Mag has completely detached from the Circus to spend 2021 in the championship IMSA of the United States. An experience that taught Magnussen a lot and allowed him to get to know several circuits on which the Dane would like to race again. Maybe in Formula 1, which next year will compete in three Grand Prix in the country with the stars and stripes (Miami, Las Vegas, Austin).

“There are a lot of great tracks around the world that I’d like to drive in Formula 1, and many of them may not be as realistic as I realize. For example, there are some tracks in the United States that I would like to try again on an F1 car“Said the Dane. “I would say that Watkins Glen it is an excellent track and I believe that Formula 1 cars can race there, perhaps not so much for safety, but for the smoothness of the track. We could also go to Road America, which is great. Otherwise there’s Mid Ohio, but it’s less realistic: it was crazy to drive us after so many years of Formula 1. It would be nice if we visited these slightly extreme tracks: I remember that in 2020 we went to Mugello, and it was something different than usual“.